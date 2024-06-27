AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

AU opened at $24.61 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.