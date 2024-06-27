Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0311 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $311.16 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,767.61 or 1.00025771 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012522 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005632 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00079690 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0303005 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $9,326,714.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.