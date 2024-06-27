Anyswap (ANY) One Day Volume Hits $56.44

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Anyswap has a market cap of $67.96 million and $56.44 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 73.2% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00005887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.68635796 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $13.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

