Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up to $59.25

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.25, but opened at $63.72. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 60,861 shares traded.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at $521,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,515,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after buying an additional 120,882 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.