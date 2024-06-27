Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0003

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 718.5% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $18.99 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00044331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.