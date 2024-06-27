Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.99

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 718.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $18.99 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00045652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

