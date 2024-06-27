Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock traded up 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of 0.14. Ares Strategic Mining has a twelve month low of 0.09 and a twelve month high of 0.20.
About Ares Strategic Mining
