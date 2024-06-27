Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock traded up 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of 0.14. Ares Strategic Mining has a twelve month low of 0.09 and a twelve month high of 0.20.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

