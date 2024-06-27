argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $607.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $535.00.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $525.42.

Shares of ARGX opened at $445.88 on Monday. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.89.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that argenx will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

