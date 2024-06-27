Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 368.6% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
ARBKF stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 84,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,169. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock has a market cap of £513,790.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
