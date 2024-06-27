Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.43. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 633,058 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Argonaut Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$539.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.95.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.84 million during the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 83.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.0134902 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.