Ark Price Down 23% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Ark has a market capitalization of $81.06 million and $17.25 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,755,134 coins and its circulating supply is 181,754,732 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

