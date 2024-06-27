Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,364 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 394.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IGV stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,094 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.
About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
