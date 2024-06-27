Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $7.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises about 1.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EMXC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,195. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

