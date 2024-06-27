Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,346 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.77. 1,959,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,179. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

