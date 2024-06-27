Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 248 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.14. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $258.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.