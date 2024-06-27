Armon Dadgar Sells 18,349 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 18,349 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $610,287.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,779.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, June 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 21,137 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $707,666.76.

On Monday, June 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,208,169.60.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $922,373.76.

HCP opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair lowered shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,164,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter worth about $338,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

