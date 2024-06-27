Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Shares of AHKSY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 71,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

