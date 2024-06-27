Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of ASB opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 34.6% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Associated Banc by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

