Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 559.1% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atos Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

