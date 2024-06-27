Auto Prop Reit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Auto Prop Reit Price Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$23.41 million for the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
