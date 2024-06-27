Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00009892 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $887.56 million and approximately $25.19 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.09 or 0.99999073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00079059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,205,131 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,192,863.09849876 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.15418535 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 463 active market(s) with $28,517,478.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

