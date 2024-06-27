Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $918.89 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $918.89 million and $27.14 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00010139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,516.41 or 0.99934140 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012577 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00079499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,221,982 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,206,325.41881186 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.06819469 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $25,066,932.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.