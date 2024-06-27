AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $11.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $70.66 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

