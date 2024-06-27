Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 376.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,923. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Bank of Ireland Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

