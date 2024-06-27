Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.10 on Monday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

About Bank of South Carolina

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

