Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.10 on Monday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSCFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

