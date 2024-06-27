Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Down 3.8%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 1,449,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,826,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

