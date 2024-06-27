BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.95

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $9.87. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 23,112 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $173.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Activity

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tara L. French acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,422 shares of company stock worth $163,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

