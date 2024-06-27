Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $231.60 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.93. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,102,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

