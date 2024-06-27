Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0378 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $244.01 million and $1.16 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.82 or 0.05589401 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00015419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002489 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,531,973 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,151,979 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

