Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $244.71 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $244.71 million and $1.16 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.42 or 0.05604261 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00045786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,526,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,146,652 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

