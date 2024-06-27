Berenberg Bank Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) to Sell

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 2,000 ($25.37) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,000 ($38.06).
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.33) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.18) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,775.71 ($35.21).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anglo American
Anglo American Trading Down 1.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.21), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($340,949.38). In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.21), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($340,949.38). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.