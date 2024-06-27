Berenberg Bank Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $66.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from $64.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.13. 346,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,202. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,481,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,264 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.