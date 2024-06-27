BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.74. Approximately 58,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 102,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.
BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.73.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.