bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFWGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BIAFW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

