Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,728,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after buying an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $227.93. 459,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average is $228.82. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $287.60.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

