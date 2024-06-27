Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.89

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.89 and last traded at C$26.78, with a volume of 103046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.28.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

