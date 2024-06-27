Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

Shares of BTGGF stock remained flat at $61.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. Bitcoin Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $72.46.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

