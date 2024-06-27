Bitcoin Price Tops $61,932.65 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $61,932.65 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,221.19 billion and $21.75 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00629874 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00042337 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00073559 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,717,978 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
