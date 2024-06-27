BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Up 10.5%

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.36. 617,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,252,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

BlackBerry Stock Up 13.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of C$232.61 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0273766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.