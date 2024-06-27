BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN) Shares Down 0.1%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 42,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 43,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
