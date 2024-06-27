BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN) Shares Down 0.1%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 42,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 43,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

