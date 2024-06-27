Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BXMT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

