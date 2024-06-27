Blast Hits 24-Hour Volume of $594.64 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Blast token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blast has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a total market capitalization of $400.21 million and $594.64 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blast

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,000,000,000 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.02480931 USD and is up 17.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $655,498,743.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

