BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

KO opened at $64.05 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $275.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

