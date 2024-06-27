BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 109,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 39,277 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.