BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

DCF stock remained flat at $8.75 during trading on Thursday. 29,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,799. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

