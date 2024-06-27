Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Trading Up 14.1%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) was up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.
Bosideng International Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.
Bosideng International Company Profile
Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.
