Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Plans $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 225.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

