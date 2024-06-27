Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 3.1% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.44. 158,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,922. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $93.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

