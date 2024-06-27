Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Branicks Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DDCCF remained flat at $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 22,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Branicks Group has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.90.
About Branicks Group
