Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Branicks Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DDCCF remained flat at $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 22,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Branicks Group has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

