Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $40.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFH. Barclays dropped their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFH opened at $43.38 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

